HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 31 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,061,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 882,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,505,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $360.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

