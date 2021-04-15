HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HGEN shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Humanigen from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 71,892 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $1,443,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,093,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,350,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 534,920 shares of company stock worth $10,168,241 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

