HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.93% of Benitec Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTC. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.84. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $17.39.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($151.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.