HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

