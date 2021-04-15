HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 319,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXP. BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -374.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

