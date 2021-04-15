Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48,292 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.29% of InfuSystem worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 55.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $61,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

InfuSystem stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $441.77 million, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.92.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $24.71 million during the quarter.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

