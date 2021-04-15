Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.93

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $785.15 million, a PE ratio of 331.62 and a beta of 2.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

