Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 59.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177,833 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACM. Argus lifted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Shares of ACM opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. AECOM has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

