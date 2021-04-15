Huntington National Bank Sells 940 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.42.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

