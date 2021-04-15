Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Director Sells $107,500.00 in Stock

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Director Paul John Schlauch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $107,500.00.

Paul John Schlauch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Paul John Schlauch sold 49,999 shares of Rare Element Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,497.93.

Rare Element Resources stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Rare Element Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

