Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.80 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €25.80 ($30.35) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.88 ($28.09).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €22.34 ($26.28) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.71. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

