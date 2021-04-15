Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,153,968.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 5,169 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $78,672.18.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $193,700.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $174,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $168,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $16,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Yext by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

