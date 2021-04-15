SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GBT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.05.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after acquiring an additional 540,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 367,275 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,728,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 226,306 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

