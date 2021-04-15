Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,481.22 ($19.35).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,670.50 ($21.83) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of -186.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,553.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,366.59. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 857.40 ($11.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

In related news, insider Pete Redfern bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 284 shares of company stock valued at $416,469.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

