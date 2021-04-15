LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 24.7% Higher Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $15.72 million and approximately $9,364.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,028,412,307 coins and its circulating supply is 1,007,317,564 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

