NFTX Market Cap Achieves $69.49 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $148.36 or 0.00236631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $69.49 million and $2.34 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

