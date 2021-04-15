Sharder Tops One Day Trading Volume of $93,250.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. Sharder has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $93,250.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sharder has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sharder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00066884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.97 or 0.00738449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00033150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00037723 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

SS is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.