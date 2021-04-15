Private Capital Group LLC Has $91,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $233.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $107.20 and a 1 year high of $237.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

