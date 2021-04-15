FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,684,000.

Shares of CTAC stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

