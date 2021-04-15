Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €89.00 ($104.71) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €75.12 ($88.37).

Daimler stock opened at €75.41 ($88.72) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. Daimler has a 12 month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12 month high of €76.85 ($90.41). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.56.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

