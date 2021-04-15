Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

TOTZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TOTZF opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

