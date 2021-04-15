Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

TOTZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TOTZF opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

