Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €26.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 26.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.08 ($45.98).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO opened at €35.54 ($41.81) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.20. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.