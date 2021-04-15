Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLPY opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

