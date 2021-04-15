Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 630 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after buying an additional 702,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $32,297,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.93.

Zscaler stock opened at $192.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.28 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,829,773. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

