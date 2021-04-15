Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $179,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 57,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 431,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 190,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68.

