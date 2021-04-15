Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 254.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,285,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.90.

