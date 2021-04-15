Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 201.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $111.53 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

