Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,440 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 144.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

