Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 470 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,530,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,183,000 after acquiring an additional 127,469 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 779,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,893,000 after buying an additional 61,591 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $93.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $102.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average of $91.49.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

