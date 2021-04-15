Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SP Plus by 170.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SP shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $746.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

