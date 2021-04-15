HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.79.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $510.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -281.78 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $476.26 and its 200-day moving average is $400.92. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.23 and a 1 year high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $18,984,218 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

