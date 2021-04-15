Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.39

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.39, with a volume of 53 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $2.5166 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.