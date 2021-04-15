InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Trading 0.3% Higher

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.13 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40.13 ($0.52). 29,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 109,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.85. The firm has a market cap of £6.96 million and a PE ratio of -5.51.

InnovaDerma Company Profile (LON:IDP)

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

