Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.35

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 113755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

About Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

