Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.48

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $46.76, with a volume of 3392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIHY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

