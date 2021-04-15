Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the March 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GASNF opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50.
About Naturgy Energy Group
