Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the March 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GASNF opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

