JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.51

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

JCDXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.