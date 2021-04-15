GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn ($0.15) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -26.7%.
Shares of GFL stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $36.70.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
