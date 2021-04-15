GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn ($0.15) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -26.7%.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

