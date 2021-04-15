Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

HDI stock opened at C$31.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$677.41 million and a PE ratio of 18.12. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$10.01 and a twelve month high of C$33.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.21.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.70.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.