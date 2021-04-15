Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $348.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $312.00 to $348.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.17.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO opened at $315.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $227.75 and a twelve month high of $318.69.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,618 shares of company stock worth $4,295,334. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.