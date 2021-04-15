Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives $43.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $50.64 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,822,000 after acquiring an additional 169,119 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,503,000 after acquiring an additional 279,990 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,762,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,938,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

