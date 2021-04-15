Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT at $78.00

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $4,490,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 47.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

MBUU opened at $83.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.66. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

