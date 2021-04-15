Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives $80.00 Average PT from Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 472.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $73.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $74.54.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

