Analysts Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Stepan reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCL opened at $128.43 on Monday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $83.66 and a 12-month high of $131.72. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average is $120.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

