Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

SGBAF stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. SES has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $555.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

