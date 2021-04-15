Zacks: Brokerages Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.04. eBay reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $62.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. eBay has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 20.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,108 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

