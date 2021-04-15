Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$180.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$180.25.

IFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$490,880.50.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$160.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$152.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$147.39. The company has a market cap of C$22.94 billion and a PE ratio of 22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$123.78 and a 1 year high of C$161.39.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.6999685 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

