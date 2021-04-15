Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 109.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $206.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.23. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

