Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

