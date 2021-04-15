Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells $171,450.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $171,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,884,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.